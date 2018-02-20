Virginia Tech junior dies after reported fall

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg police are conducting a death investigation.

Virginia Tech junior Adam Goodier, of Mount Jackson, is the name of the man who died, according to Virginia Tech spokesman Bill Foy.

A report came in on Tuesday that a man had fallen and suffered injuries near the 1600 block of Patrick Henry Drive.

Goodier was unresponsive when emergency crews found him.

They took him to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital and transferred him to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The injuries were consistent with a fall, according to police.

Virginia Tech released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, Adam E. Goodier, a junior from Mt. Jackson, Virginia. Our attention and our support has turned to his family and to those friends and classmates here who knew him well.

