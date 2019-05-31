Virginia Tech offering Target gift cards to study 'new baby smell'

Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech researchers are asking for participants to help them study "new baby smell."

Prior research has found that newborns have a special scent. The researchers at Virginia Tech are interested in trying to identify the compounds that make up the scent.

They need newborns and their parents to participate. The babies will wear a cotton hat for 12 hours at age 4-8 weeks and again at 6 months.

In exchange, parents will get a $10 Target gift card per session.

For more information, please contact Linsey Marr at lmarr@vt.edu or (540) 231-6071.

