Virginia Tech police arrest two men in connection to recent campus burglaries

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech Police say they arrested two men on Tuesday after an investigation into recent burglaries on campus.

Kevin Rogers Jr. and Dwahn Harrell were both arrested and charged for one count of burglary. The men are both from Hampton, and neither are students at Virginia Tech.

Harrell was also served with two arrest warrants from Albermarle County for petit larceny and one arrest warrant from Newport News, also for petit larceny.

Both men are being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343.

