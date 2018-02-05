Virginia Tech police investigating two reported sexual assault cases

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech Police are investigating two separate reported sexual assault cases.

On Friday, at an unknown location, there was sexual assault where both the survivor and suspect are Tech students, according to police.

Police are also investigating a reported forcible fondling that happened Saturday at 600 Washington Street SW. The survivor and suspect, who were previously unacquainted, are both Virginia Tech students and met through an online dating app, according to police.

The most common type of sexual assault is not by a stranger, but by someone the survivor knows, typically a date or acquaintance, according to police.

Police advise people to make a plan in advance of going out for a safe means of getting home. Use and encourage others to have a companion or a safe means of getting home, i.e., a trusted friend, taxi, or Safe Ride, if available. For more information, see http://stopabuse.vt.edu/Get_Involved.html.

If you have imminent concerns for the safety of yourself or others, call the police to ask for assistance.

If you are sexually assaulted, you have several options. Please see related information at this website: www.stopabuse.vt.edu. The website has guidance for filing anonymous or formal reports.

In addition, assistance is available through the following resources:

Women's Center at Virginia Tech: 540-231-7806

Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley: 540-639-1123

Kelly Oaks: Title IX Coordinator: 540-231-8771

Katie Polidoro: Deputy Title IX Coordinator: 540-231-1824

Cook Counseling Center: 540-231-6557

Dean of Students Office: 540-231-3787

Virginia Tech Police Department: 540-382-4343

If you report a sexual assault that occurred on the Virginia Tech campus, Virginia Tech Police will investigate, provide assistance and offer related services to support your safety and well-being. If the crime occurred in another jurisdiction, Virginia Tech Police will assist you in accessing assistance in that jurisdiction.

The Virginia Tech Police Department offers a range of personal safety programs, including Rape Aggression Defense courses. For more information, visit http://police.vt.edu/programs-training/rad.html.



