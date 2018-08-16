Virginia Tech police officers equipped with body cameras

BLACKSBURG, Va. - After a yearlong review and a two-week pilot period, all Virginia Tech police officers will now have body cameras.

It's move-in day on Virginia Tech's campus and university police officers are hard at work. Now these officers are armed with another tool -- body cameras.

"This was a natural progression for us to deploy them starting this school year," said Mark Owczarski, with Virginia Tech university relations.

After the review process and plenty of training, each Virginia Tech police officer is now outfitted with a camera. The university says it just made sense, with thousands of students, staff and visitors on campus at any given time.

"We need to respond in terms of police and the way that they serve just like any community would. We're a pretty large community in that respect," said Owczarski.

The university purchased 48 cameras for a total of $115,000. University staff say in today's society, the investment was worth it.

"I think the department overall is pleased to have yet another tool that helps in terms of creating a culture of transparency for the community they serve as well as credibility and accountability for their work," said Owczarski.

The body cameras will be used in addition to the camera systems already in Tech police cruisers.



