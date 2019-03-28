Virginia Tech raising starting pay, giving some employees a 17% raise

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is going to give hundreds of its employees a substantial raise.

Starting in July, the university is increasing the minimum starting pay for full-time, benefits-eligible staff members to $12 per hour. That amounts to a 17 percent increase over the previous minimum, $10.25.

That rate was last adjusted in May 2018.

The increase will affect around 225 employees. The approximately 312 employees who make between $12 and $13.50 per hour will also receive a salary increase.

Virginia Tech will give employees who make a salary of less than $35,500 a $500 yearly supplement to offset work-related expenses such as parking and childcare.

Nearly 1,000 employees are currently eligible for the annual supplement, which will be implemented in January.

These changes will cost the university $1.5 million per year.

