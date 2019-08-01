Virginia Tech ranked #1 for 'Best College Food in America'

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A recent ranking from Niche is confirming what a lot of Virginia Tech students know to be true: the food on campus is delicious.

The site ranks Virginia Tech as the 2019 #1 Best College Food in America.

With 47 dining venues in 11 locations across campus, Virginia Tech is consistently recognized as having some of the best campus food in the country.

The campus offers familiar names including Chick-fil-A and Au Bon Pain, and signature spots such as Hokie Grill. Students can even grab a meal from one of two food trucks that travel around campus.

Niche is a site known for rankings and research. They say they combine "rigorous analysis with authentic reviews to highlight the best schools, companies, and neighborhoods."

Looking across Virginia, James Madison University came in at #8 on the list and Liberty University came in at #20.

