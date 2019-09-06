Virginia Tech Rescue Squad celebrates 50 years of service

BLACKSBURG, Va.- - The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad is celebrating 50 years.

It's the oldest volunteer collegiate rescue squad in the country and the first in Virginia. Every year new students are elected to lead the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad.

This year is no exception. The student-run organization performs the same functions as a municipal rescue squad.

"Everyone comes for a different reason, and everyone leaves with a different reason and take something away that is slightly different from one another," said Jake Martin, Chief of VTRS.

For the next 50 years, providing the highest level of emergency medical services care to campus is the squad's primary goal.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.