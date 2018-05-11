Virginia Tech senior reflects on two trips to the Olympics

BLACKSBURG, Va. - One Virginia Tech senior who graduates on Friday has been reflecting on his past four years in school.

Harvey Creasey of Richmond had the unique opportunity to attend the Olympics twice as a part of NBC's coverage of the games.

"This week has definitely been nostalgic for sure," Creasey said. "I have nothing but good things to say and I'm very grateful for the time I've had here."

Creasey first served as an NBC intern during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Brazil. This year he served as an intern with NBC's "Today" show during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

"This time I was a runner, for the "Today" show specifically, which is basically broad enough that I could do anything that they needed me to," Creasey said.

That included interacting with Team USA athletes, and getting them and other "Today" show guests from place to place.

"All of them were just very down-to-earth and it was very cool to see them kind of in a non-competition setting," Creasey said.

He also had a chance to connect with "Today" show host and Virginia Tech graduate Hoda Kotb.

"We all look up to her as kind of the pinnacle of journalism, especially coming from Virginia Tech," Creasey said.

Creasey said even amid the daily hustle, he sensed the historic developments happening between North and South Korea. He had an opportunity to watch their unified women's hockey team play.

"What was even more fascinating than watching them play, was watching the fans cheer for them together," Creasey said. "They had these flags made up that were not the North Korean or South Korean flags, it was just a blue Korean peninsula on a white flag."

Harvey said he knows two trips to the Olympics during his college years was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I owe a lot to my friends and family for encouraging me to do stuff like that," Creasey said.

Humberto Zarco, another Virginia Tech senior, also interned with NBC during the Games. He worked in the international broadcast center.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.