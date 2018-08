BLACKSBURG, Va. - An 18-year-old Virginia Tech student was arrested by Virginia Tech Police on multiple charges Monday, according to Virginia Tech.

Maxwell Brenner was arrested and charged with two counts of narcotics with intent to distribute after a Virginia Tech Police investigation.

Brenner is being held at Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

Virginia Tech Police ask anyone with relevant information to call 540-382-4343.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.