Virginia Tech students enter futuristic solar home into competition as only U.S. team

DUBAI - A team from Virginia Tech is currently in Dubai, building a home for the future in an international competition, and they need your help to win.

The group of Hokies is the only American team, and is building and designing a futuristic smart home -- FutureHAUS Dubai -- in the Solar Decathlon Middle East competition. The project will allow for a home building process so efficient it can be built in a single day.

Nominate the team for the People's Choice Award by voting here.

