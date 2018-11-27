New River Valley

Virginia Tech students enter futuristic solar home into competition as only U.S. team

Teams asks people to nominate their house for People's Choice Award

DUBAI - A team from Virginia Tech is currently in Dubai, building a home for the future in an international competition, and they need your help to win. 

The group of Hokies is the only American team, and is building and designing a futuristic smart home -- FutureHAUS Dubai -- in the Solar Decathlon Middle East competition. The project will allow for a home building process so efficient it can be built in a single day. 

Nominate the team for the People's Choice Award by voting here. 

 

