Virginia Tech students split on Ty Outlaw's marijuana charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Students at Virginia Tech are torn over whether or not they think Ty Outlaw should be allowed to play in Friday's March Madness game against Duke after he was charged with marijuana possession.

Court documents show that Blacksburg police "noticed a strong odor of burnt marijuana" coming from Outlaw's Applachian Drive apartment March 20. Police were not able to reach anyone inside.

The next day, police searched the apartment and found one white pill, two yellow capsules, one electronic vape cartridge and green plant material.

Outaw -- who was in California at the time -- is facing a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.

Some students, like Janay White, agree with coach Buzz Williams' decision, saying he should be given the benefit of the doubt.

"Using marijuana isn't that big a deal," White said.

Matthew Forrest plays trumpet in the pep band. He's traveling with the team during the tournament to cheer on the players.

"He would never have risked something so large as that, especially in such a historic year," Forrest said.

Other students worry letting Outlaw play sets a bad precedent.

"I think it's more setting an example to future athletes, because I think there's an opinion that athletes can get away with more," said Austin Beaudet, a junior.

Students on campus say questions still linger.

"I guess he can keep playing until proven guilty," White said.

"I'd say it's safer to not let him play. It's a hard situation, honestly," Beaudet said.

Outlaw is set to appear in court April 11.

