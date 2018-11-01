Virginia Tech study finds child car seats often not used in ride-share vehicles

BLACKSBURG, Va. - As ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft become more popular, the issue of child car seats has become a growing concern.

A new study from Virginia Tech found only half of parents used a car seat in a ride-share vehicle, and many did not know the rules.

Three-quarters of drivers surveyed said they had given rides to young children. Only half of those drivers remembered a parent using a car seat.

Researchers created a new website to help parents and drivers understand the car seat laws in each state.