BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech is welcoming its newest resident to campus, and he's 'otterably' adorable.

He's decided to make the Duck Pond his home after following a stream into the man-made lake.

Just calling him 'otter' doesn't seem very welcoming, so the university is looking for any name suggestions.

If you have any name suggestions, comment on the university's post to let them know!

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.