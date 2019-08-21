Virginia Tech's largest freshman class in history arrives on campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech's newest crop of Hokies is officially in Blacksburg.

More than 7,000 freshmen started moving in on campus Wednesday. The class of 2023 is Virginia Tech's largest class in history.

"I've been waiting for this as soon as I got in," said incoming freshman Will Nylund.

"As soon as I saw the acceptance letter, I said 'August 21, here I come!'" added Nylund's roommate and fellow incoming freshman Daniel Stover.

The day was also emotional for the parents dropping off their kids for their first year of college.

"It's been so busy that we haven't really had time to feel the feels yet," said Teresa Foor, whose daughter is in the incoming class. "I'm sure once we leave, we will. She's our baby, so we'll be empty nesters after this."

Not everybody will get to live on campus. Hundreds of students will spend their freshman year at the Holiday Inn Express 2 miles away, which was converted into a residence hall to accommodate the large class.

"I was intrigued by this idea of living in a hotel," said incoming freshman Parker Wood. "I said, 'Why not' and picked it."

Virginia Tech's first day of class is Monday, which gives the freshmen some time to adjust to their new life as college students.

"When I drove up and passed the VT sign on the way, it started to sink in," said Wood.

"There's some nerves, I don't know, but it's mostly excitement," said Stover. "I've been waiting for this moment."

