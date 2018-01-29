Virginia Tourism Corporation awards $10,000 grant to Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Giles County received a $10,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation's "Crush Friday" program.

"Crush Friday" is a campaign under the umbrella of U.S. Travel's "Project: Time Off" initiative, which encourages citizens to take advantage of their unused vacation days.

In an attempt to increase revenue and tourism, VTC has awarded a total of $250,000 to 25 different tourism marketing projects in the Commonwealth.

Last year, Americans left a total of 662 million vacation days unused, with millennials in particular as the top offenders.

This has been attributed to the so-called "work martyr" mentality, in which employees give up vacation days in order to be seen as hard-working and valuable to their employers.

VTC and its partners aim to abolish this "work martyr" mentality by promoting the benefits of taking even one day of vacation.

This grant is a win-win for both VTC and Giles County since tourism shows a proven 7:1 return in tax revenue for Virginia, and the grant is an incentive for localities who want to increase tourism visitation and revenue.

In 2016, tourism generated $24 billion in revenue, supported nearly 230,000 jobs and provided $1.7 billion in state and local taxes in Virginia.

