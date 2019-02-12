VT Rescue Squad plans to add new ambulance to fleet

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad is in the process of adding a new ambulance to its fleet in order to better serve students in need.

The rescue squad currently has three ambulances, most of which are aging and no longer fit the campus' needs.

The new vehicle will be equipped with the latest technology and offer more storage space. It will also be smaller than the older ambulances, allowing crews to better navigate campus.

Vehicles Lt. Blake Smith stated that the newer updates will "make our jobs easier in the back of the truck and helps us give better patient care."

The new ambulance should be in service within the next couple of months.

