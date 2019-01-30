Wanted man robbed gas station then stopped to cash stolen lottery ticket, sheriff's office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Deputies are asking for help identifying a man who they say robbed a gas station and then stopped at another gas station to cash a lottery ticket he stole.

Around midnight Saturday, a man broke into the Shell Station on North Fork Road off of I-81 Exit 128 to steal cash and lottery tickets, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the man took the time to check his lottery tickets and had a winner, so he stopped at the 7-Eleven in Christiansburg to cash it in around 12:45 a.m., where security cameras captured his face.

The sheriff's office believes that this same man was involved in break-ins at similar locations in Botetourt County, Pulaski, and Rural Retreat. He may be traveling in a white Dodge Caravan or a similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call JT Bowyer at 540-382-6915 ext. 44417.

