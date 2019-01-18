Felony murder, child sex charges announced in death of 2-year-old Christiansburg boy

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - UPDATE

A Christiansburg woman's live-in boyfriend is now charged with felony murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Last Friday, police were called to a home on Zinc Lane in reference to a child who had fallen and was unresponsive.

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old McKenzie Hellman sitting on the living room floor next to the boy, Steven Dale Meek II. Hellman was the one who called 911 and is not related to the child. The boy's mother, 25-year-old Kayla Thomas, was at work at the time, according to police.

Emergency personnel tried CPR for 25 minutes before they were able to find a pulse. Steven was taken to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and then airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

While treating the child, medical staff found bruising and injuries that were not consistent with the report that the child had fallen from a toddler bed or crib. A criminal investigation revealed evidence that Steven had been physically abused.

Steven had little brain activity and was put on life support. He died Sunday evening.

McKenzie Hellman was arrested Sunday and was initially charged with felony child abuse.

Preliminary forensic evidence indicates that Steven died from extreme blunt force trauma to the head, but investigators are still waiting on the medical examiner's report.

Hellman is now charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13, child abuse, possession of child porn, and the solicitation of a minor less than 15 years old. He is also charged as an accessory to object sexual penetration of a child under 13, accessory to forcible sodomy by engaging in fellatio of a child under 13, and accessory before the fact to the production and distribution of child porn.

Felony murder is when the victim accidentally dies while another felony is being committed. In this case, the other felony was child abuse.

Thomas has already been arrested and charged with making child porn and sexually assaulting children. Police confirm that she is currently pregnant.

Police do not believe there will be any more charges in this case.

Memorial services will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel in Pulaski. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. until service time.

