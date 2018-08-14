Water rates could increase in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va.- - A public hearing will be held in Wythe County about a proposal to raise water rates.

For the first time since 2015, customers who get water from the Wythe County Public Water System could see a 10 percent water rate increase.

Current rates: Proposed Rates:

$18.90 (0-1000 gallons) $20.79 (0-1000 gallons)

$ 9.45 (per 1000 gallons after) $10.40 (per 1000 gallons after)

If approved, customers would start getting higher bills in September. The public hearing is at 7 p.m. inside the board of supervisors room.

