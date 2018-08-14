New River Valley

Water rates could increase in Wythe County

By Irisha Jones - Reporter

WYTHE COUNTY, Va.- - A public hearing will be held in Wythe County about a proposal to raise water rates. 

For the first time since 2015, customers who get water from the Wythe County Public Water System could see a 10 percent water rate increase. 

Current rates:                                   Proposed Rates: 
$18.90  (0-1000 gallons)                   $20.79  (0-1000 gallons) 
$ 9.45  (per 1000 gallons after)         $10.40  (per 1000 gallons after) 

If approved, customers would start getting higher bills in September. The public hearing is at 7 p.m. inside the board of supervisors room. 

