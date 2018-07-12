Weekend event offers training, games for special needs community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A special event in the New River Valley this weekend will give people with disabilities a chance to try new things.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the county's fire and rescue departments, will host its third annual "EFFORT" event Saturday. "EFFORT" stands for "Enabling friends for our response teams."

Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin said the Sheriff's Office created the program to make sure people with disabilities have opportunities to be involved with the community and with first responders.

"Someone with special needs who is in the middle of a situation that's crisis or high intensity can become even more frightened and upset, so it's very important that we know each other," Partin said.

During Saturday's event, participants will have opportunities to learn how to put out a fire, run an obstacle course and learn basic first aid, among other skills.

"It's a fun-filled day with all kinds of activities for our special needs folks," Partin said. "We work on basic first aid. We work on making sure everybody knows and understands the 911 system and how to use it. We work on making them feel comfortable when they see us."

Partin said the EFFORT event has continued to grow since it started in 2016.

"We've had great success with this program," Partin said. "We've had a few tears of joy from some of the family members and from some of us, too. It's just a really special day."

Saturday's event will happen rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. There will be free food, training and games. Registration is not required.

Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Virginia Tech police and sheriff's deputies and first responders from Pulaski, Floyd and Giles counties will also participate.

