What led to Cody Drain's arrest after multiday manhunt

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Days after escaping authorities, Cody Drain is again in custody.

On Dec. 30, 2018, the 26-year-old Drain, of Pulaski, was being held in relation to a stolen vehicle and a DUI when he allegedly escaped police custody with a stolen Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Wythe County Sheriff's Office received information that Drain was at a residence in the 2100 block of Reed Creek Drive in the Barren Springs area of the county.

When the tactical team executed a search warrant at the residence, Drain was not there.

However, of the five people found in the home, the Sheriff's Office says that two were wanted fugitives.

Both Christopher Payton and Josh Safewright were arrested in connection with their outstanding warrants.

Payton was wanted for two counts of probation violation, while Safewright was wanted for failing to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court.

Drain had reportedly left the home about a half-hour before the tactical team arrived at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

While deputies were still in the area, the Sheriff's Office received a tip that Drain had returned to the home.

When they arrived, deputies say they saw Drain running in a field near the intersection of Reed Creek and the New River.

When deputies surrounded Drain, he jumped into the creek before swimming to the bank and surrendering to authorities, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In Wythe County, Drain faces charges of grand larceny, possession of meth, conspiracy, felony eluding and resisting arrest.

The Sheriff's Office says more charges may be pending after Tuesday's arrest, as deputies found narcotics in Drain's pockets.

