New River Valley

When and where you can get a free flu shot

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer
Headline Goes Here Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - This flu vaccine will be offered free to anyone three years and older on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wear clothing that is loose around the arm so that a public health nurse can administer the flu shot in the upper arm.  

For more information, call the New River Health District at 540-585-3300.

Several clinics will offer free flu shots in the New River Valley. The virus has claimed many lives this season, including a 7-year-old boy in Pittsylvania County. 

Dates, times and locations: 
•    Montgomery Co. Health Department
     210 S. Pepper St., Suite A
     Christiansburg
     Monday, February 12
     8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•    Floyd Co. Health Department
     123 Parkview Road, NE
      Floyd
      Monday, February 12
      1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

•    Pulaski Co. Health Department
     170 Fourth St., NW
     Pulaski
     Tuesday, February 13
     8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

•    Radford City Health Department
     220 E. Main St.
     Radford
     Tuesday, February 13
     8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

•    Giles Co. Health Department
     120 N. Main St.
     Pearisburg
     Wednesday, February 14
     9 a.m. to noon 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.