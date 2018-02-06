When and where you can get a free flu shot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - This flu vaccine will be offered free to anyone three years and older on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wear clothing that is loose around the arm so that a public health nurse can administer the flu shot in the upper arm.

For more information, call the New River Health District at 540-585-3300.

Several clinics will offer free flu shots in the New River Valley. The virus has claimed many lives this season, including a 7-year-old boy in Pittsylvania County.

Dates, times and locations:

• Montgomery Co. Health Department

210 S. Pepper St., Suite A

Christiansburg

Monday, February 12

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Floyd Co. Health Department

123 Parkview Road, NE

Floyd

Monday, February 12

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Pulaski Co. Health Department

170 Fourth St., NW

Pulaski

Tuesday, February 13

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Radford City Health Department

220 E. Main St.

Radford

Tuesday, February 13

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Giles Co. Health Department

120 N. Main St.

Pearisburg

Wednesday, February 14

9 a.m. to noon

