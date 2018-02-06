When and where you can get a free flu shot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - This flu vaccine will be offered free to anyone three years and older on a first-come, first-served basis.
Wear clothing that is loose around the arm so that a public health nurse can administer the flu shot in the upper arm.
For more information, call the New River Health District at 540-585-3300.
Several clinics will offer free flu shots in the New River Valley. The virus has claimed many lives this season, including a 7-year-old boy in Pittsylvania County.
Dates, times and locations:
• Montgomery Co. Health Department
210 S. Pepper St., Suite A
Christiansburg
Monday, February 12
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Floyd Co. Health Department
123 Parkview Road, NE
Floyd
Monday, February 12
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Pulaski Co. Health Department
170 Fourth St., NW
Pulaski
Tuesday, February 13
8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Radford City Health Department
220 E. Main St.
Radford
Tuesday, February 13
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Giles Co. Health Department
120 N. Main St.
Pearisburg
Wednesday, February 14
9 a.m. to noon
