BLACKSBURG, Va. - Snow started falling early Saturday afternoon in the New River Valley and by the early evening, it was sticking to roads, creating dangerous driving conditions.

Tens of thousands of people are without power in the NRV due to Saturday's snow.

Storm Team 10 meteorologists predict the area will get 10 to 15 inches of snow by the time the storm leaves around 8 a.m. Sunday.



