RADFORD, Va. - Police have arrested a woman after an armed robbery in Radford.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Radford police responded to a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of Tyler Ave., which is close to the La Quinta Inn.

A woman took out a knife and demanded money from a cashier, according to police.

Natalie Kay Ramirez was arrested in Bristol. She is being held without bond.

