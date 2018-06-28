Woman arrested, charged in Radford hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a 12-year-old boy

RADFORD, Va. - Police arrested the 38-year-old Radford woman they say is responsible for a hit-and-run-crash that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital.

Casie Grevelle Pruitt faces one count of general reckless driving and one count of felony hit and run with injuries.

She is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond on unrelated charges.

Radford police are searching for a driver who they say hit a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle.

The hit and run happened around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Preston Street, which is close to 5th Street.

The boy had to be taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.

The car is described as a light red, 4-door sedan.

The police department is asking for help finding the car and driver.

Police released a photo of a vehicle earlier, which they believed belonged to someone who may have information about the crash. They have since found that car and determined it was not involved in the hit and run.

Anyone with information should call 540-731-5040.

