Woman dies after being hit by car on Peppers Ferry Road

RADFORD, Va. - A woman has died after a driver hit her on Peppers Ferry Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

A crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. Friday near the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

When deputies arrived, the woman had already died.

The sheriff's office is not yet naming the woman because they are working to contact her family members.

Traffic was down to one lane during the investigation, but is now back to normal.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

