Women's Resource Center asking for Halloween costume donations

RADFORD, Va. - Just two weeks away from Halloween, an organization in the New River Valley is asking for your help to make sure all children have a costume for trick-or-treating this year.

The Women's Resource Center in Radford is sheltering more than 20 children right now, and many of their mothers can't afford costumes. If you have any of your child’s old ones, they're asking you to consider donating it.

They've asked the community for Halloween costumes or stocking stuffers at Christmas in the past and said it makes a big difference.

"You don't ever have to know the person who gave you the costume. You don't ever have to know the person who filled the stocking. But it's a tangible way that our clients can feel the support when they've been told there is none," Women's Resource Center assistant director Laura Beth Weaver said.

Contact the center at 540-639-9592 or click here to find out how you can help.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.