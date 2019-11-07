Wonder Universe children's museum to open at New River Valley Mall

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - After 10 months, Wonder Universe of the New River Valley will open its doors again, this time in a new location.

Families can celebrate the children's museum's grand opening at the New River Valley Mall at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The new space features 10 new exhibits and is five times bigger than the old location.

Museum staff said the new location will allow them to be a bigger resource for families in the New River Valley.

"Part of this expansion was to reach more people. There was a very limited capacity in the old space. This actually lets us (admit) more than 300 people. So it's really a great opportunity to reach more individuals, and we hope that we do that," said Sarah Nucci, executive director of Wonder Universe.

