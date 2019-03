CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Whether they work in Gateway Plaza or shop there, locals agree a new improvement project will reduce traffic and accidents near a congested intersection in Christiansburg.

"Oh, it's a huge hassle," said Sammy Epperly, a Christiansburg native who works in the plaza. "We've been here about 2 1/2 years and it's been bad since we've been here."

"There's a lot of traffic all the time," said Deborah Sparks, a Christiansburg resident. "It's filled with people. There's a lot of businesses in this area."



This year, town officials are tackling the problem. Construction is set to begin to improve traffic flow and safety. Instead of having two separate entrances into Gateway Plaza, crews are going to close them both and build another road and a stoplight that connects Falling Branch Road with Roanoke Street.

"Just having a red light will make it so much easier to get in and out," Epperly said.

The $1.8 million project was partially funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation and a $150,000 contribution from the owner of Gateway Plaza. Sparks and Epperly say they'll put up with any lane closures and traffic from this construction project, so they won't have to deal with the hassle of the intersection anymore.

"Everything is progress," Sparks said.

"Hopefully, they hurry up. Hopefully, it won't be too much of a hassle while they're doing it," Epperly said.

Crews will begin work this spring and hope to finish by the end of the year

