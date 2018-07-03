World Cup deer crashes Virginia Tech beach volleyball game

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A woodland creature crashed a game of beach volleyball Monday afternoon.

A group was playing at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center when a deer approached them.

At first, it was skittish, but then it started trying to get near the group and looked like it wanted food.

Once it discovered the volleyball, it played with it until the group left.

The deer seemed more into playing soccer than trying to play volleyball, though.

Members of the group said the deer even tried to follow them as they drove away.

Emily Alberts granted 10 News permission to use the video.

