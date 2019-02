MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - 9:45 a.m. UPDATE

All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

A wreck is causing a major backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County.

It happened at mile marker 112, which is close to the Christiansburg exits.

One northbound lane is closed.

There is a 4-mile backup, as of 9:05 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.