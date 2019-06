WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The wreck is now cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A wreck is causing a major backup on I-81 North in Wythe County on Wednesday morning.

State police responded to the wreck at mile marker 83 around 6:20 a.m. That's near the I-77 interchange.

There is thick fog in the area.

Markie Trivett

The northbound right lane is blocked and traffic is significantly backed up.

State police dispatch was not aware of any injuries.

