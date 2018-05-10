Wythe County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Wythe County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies were called around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 700 block of Murphyville Road in the Rural Retreat area.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead inside the home.

The sheriff's office has identified them as Peggy Ann Cook and Curtis M. Cook. They were married.

The preliminary investigation has determined that Curtis Cook shot his wife before shooting himself.

They were found by a family member.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

