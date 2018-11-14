Wythe County deputy involved in fatal midnight shootout at Greyhound bus station

MAX MEADOWS, Va. - An armed robbery call led to a shootout involving a Wythe County deputy and a state trooper.

Just after midnight Wednesday, the sheriff's office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Comfort Inn at Exit 80.

When they arrived, they checked nearby businesses to try to find the suspect. About 30 minutes later, a deputy and state trooper found a man at the Greyhound bus station who matched the witness' description.

According to the sheriff's office, while conducting the investigation, the man fired a handgun, injuring the deputy. The deputy and trooper retreated outside into the parking lot, where, according to Virginia State Police, the suspect continued to shoot at them.

The man was shot and died at the scene. He has not been named yet.

The deputy is being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

Two guns belonging to the man were found at the scene.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

