Wythe County deputy, state trooper rammed as police chase turns into shootout

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

A state trooper and a Wythe County deputy were hurt early Thursday morning after a traffic stop lead to a police chase along I-81 and a shootout.

The incident began around 1:40 a.m. on I-81 South in Pulaski County when a trooper spotted a 2008 Dodge pickup truck that had been reported as stolen.

The driver refused to pull over and sped away, according to state police. During the pursuit, the driver fired several shots at the trooper's vehicle. The trooper was not shot.

The chase continued into Wytheville and ended when state police lost sight of the truck. They searched the area and found the abandoned truck on Barrett Mill Road around 2:10 a.m. Police dogs and a helicopter were used in the search for the driver, to no avail.

Around 3:45 a.m., Wytheville police stopped a "suspicious" vehicle on West Railroad Avenue, according to state police. They determined that the woman who was driving the car knew the suspect and was driving around looking for him, also.

During that conversation, police started chasing a Ford F-350 pickup truck. It drove over an embankment and was headed to where the woman and officer were parked. The truck, which was also stolen, rammed a Wythe County deputy and intentionally hit a trooper head-on, state police say.

Both the deputy and the trooper fired at the suspect.

The suspect, who hasn't yet been named, has life-threatening injuries and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Authorities recovered a gun from inside the F-350, which was stolen out of Wythe County.

The deputy and trooper have minor injuries and were taken to Wythe Community Hospital.

State police are investigating the incident. The trooper is on administrative leave now, which is standard policy.

Charges are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY

