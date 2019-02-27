Wythe County seeing success with APEX Center

WYTHEVILLE, Va.- - The new APEX Center is bringing more money to Wythe County after holding several successful events.

The Appalachian Regional Exposition Center opened for business in January. It holds more than 4,000 people during events and is seen as a resource to promote agriculture and agritourism in the area.

"It's going great. We had a demolition derby, a monster truck event, a rodeo. It's going really well," said Blake Stowers.

Other events coming up include an MMA fight and motocross.

