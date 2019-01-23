Wytheville bed and breakfast named one of the best in the country

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - A local bed and breakfast has new bragging rights.

TripAdvisor named the Trinkle Mansion Bed & Breakfast in Wytheville as the 8th Top Inn/B&B in the country.

The Travelers' Choice awards are determined based on millions of reviews from travelers worldwide. Bed and breakfasts are judged for their quality, service and value.

Rooms at the Trinkle Mansion start at $129 per night. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks Register.

The B&B prides itself on Southern hospitality and offers guests three-course breakfasts.

