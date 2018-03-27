YMCA of Pulaski County offering free showers, lunches

PULASKI COUNTY, Va.- - The YMCA of Pulaski County partnered with North Star Church to help people in the community without power. The YMCA hosted a community cookout complete with grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.



The YMCA also made to-go lunches for people to take home and opened the showers at the facility for anyone who is without hot water and electricity in their home.

"We done close to 200 lunches in the last two days and if I had to count shower, that's priceless. I will say about 250," said Allison Hunter, executive director at the YMCA of Pulaski County.

The YMCA will continue to give out free lunches and offer hot showers until power is back on. Pulaski County Public Schools is also offering free meals and showers for those without power.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.