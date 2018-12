CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - You can get a free ride home after ringing in the new year.

The Christiansburg Police Department and Help Save the Next Girl will cover the cost of trips made with Hooptie Ride between 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and 3 a.m. New Year's Day, as long as the ride is within Christiansburg town limits.

The free rides are meant to help prevent people from drinking and driving.

You can call (540) 552-3748 to order a ride.

