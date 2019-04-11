Young child found in Radford apartment with drugs, paraphernalia, police say

RADFORD, Va. - Radford police made two arrests and seized drugs and cash as a result of a search warrant.

Officers searched an apartment in the 200 block of Allen Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of a drug investigation.

Police seized drugs, cash, cellphones, and drug paraphernalia. A young child was living in the apartment and is being handled by the Department of Social Services.

Kazre Nicole Bobbitt, a 35-year-old Radford resident, is charged with felony child neglect, felony assault on law enforcement, and obstruction of justice.

Benjamin Ryan Sy, a 33-year-old Radford resident, was arrested on two outstanding warrants from Carroll County Circuit Court. Both charges were for felony probation violation.

Bobbitt and Sy are both being held at the New River Valley Jail without bond.

Additional charges are likely, according to the police department.

