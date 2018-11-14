Young person found dead in Pulaski County mobile home park

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a young person.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a mobile home park on Old Route 11 in the Dublin area for a possible death. When they arrived, they discovered a juvenile dead inside one of the homes.

A medical examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy.

The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. They are not releasing any more information at this time.

