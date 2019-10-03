New solar projects coming to Campbell, Pittsylvania counties

RICHMOND, Va. - New solar projects in Virginia are set to generate enough electricity to offset the CO2 emissions of more than 44,000 cars a year.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the following projects have been issued permits:

Danville Farm, a 12 megawatt installation developed by Strata Solar Development in Pittsylvania County

Dragonfly Solar, an 80 MW installation developed by Apex Clean Energy Holdings in Campbell County

Grasshopper Solar Project, an 80 MW installation developed by Dominion Energy Services in Mecklenburg County

Turner Solar, a 20 MW installation developed by Cypress Creek Renewables in Henrico County

These four projects are expected to generate 192 megawatts of electricity, which will offset carbon dioxide emissions by 459 million pounds a year.

In 2019, eight permits (permits by rule) have been issued for 425 MW.

Since Northam took office in January 2018, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued 23 permits for more than 749 MW, according to the governor's office.

"Virginia is adopting solar technology at record rates, and we are building an economy that is cleaner and greener as a result," said Northam. "These four projects will strengthen our solar energy infrastructure and help to sustainably power thousands of homes and businesses across Virginia. As the Commonwealth shifts to renewable energy sources, we are also reducing our carbon footprint, expanding opportunities for economic development, and attracting the clean energy jobs that we need today and for generations to come."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.