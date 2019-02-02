Northam calling Democrats, saying he's not in blackface/KKK yearbook photo, reports say

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam is attempting to backtrack, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The Post is reporting that Northam talked with state Sen. Louise Lucas and told her that he did not think the picture was of him and he did not plan to resign.

“He should have said that yesterday then,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post. “He just told me he didn’t think it’s him. And I said, ‘Ralph, this is a day late and a dollar short. It’s too late.’”

New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin is also reporting that Northam is calling Virginia Democrats, telling them that he is not the man in the photo.

Martin is also reporting that the governor "has been calling former classmates at Eastern Virginia Medical School in an effort to determine more information about the picture — and to survive a crisis that is threatening his year-old governorship."

Northam was so determined to prove that he is not either man in this photo, that he was even considering using facial recognition software, according to the Democrat who talked to Martin.

On Friday night, Northam released this statement, in which he admitted to being in the photograph.

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive. “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. “This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment. “I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.”

