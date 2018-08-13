Northam, other agencies crack down on drunken driving

RICHMOND, Va. - A statewide initiative to reduce drunk driving was announced on Monday by the governor, joined multiple agencies.

The initiative, titled the 17th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce outreach campaign, will last from Aug. 17 through Labor Day weekend and continue periodically through high traffic holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

Gov. Ralph Northam joined the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles along with local and state police to launch the campaign.

In 2017, 248 Virginians died due to alcohol-related incidents, totaling to almost 30% of all traffic fatalities, according to a release from the governor's office.

The release also states another 18,701 people were convicted of a DUI in the Commonwealth, and during last year’s Labor Day weekend alone, Virginia roads saw 703 alcohol-impaired traffic injuries.

According to the Governor's Office, the Checkpoint Strikeforce is a joint effort between public and private partners to stop these fatalities through high-visibility enforcement to remind likely offenders to get a safe ride home.

Approximately 89 law enforcement agencies, including local police and Virginia State Police, will operate 94 checkpoints and 612 saturation patrols from Aug. 17 through Sept. 3, according to the release.

