Northam signs bill to cut sales tax on essential personal hygiene, feminine hygiene products

RICHMOND, Va. - Essential personal hygiene products, including feminine hygiene products and nondurable incontinence products, will soon be taxed at a much lower rate.

Senate Bill 1715 and House Bill 2540 apply a reduced retail sales and use tax rate of 2.5 percent to essential personal hygiene products, including feminine hygiene products and nondurable incontinence products such as diapers.

These products are currently subject to the full retail sales and use tax rate, which is 6 percent in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia, 7 percent in the Historic Triangle and 5.3 percent everywhere else in the commonwealth.

“I am pleased to sign this commonsense legislation that makes these necessities more accessible and affordable,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “The essential nature of personal health care products is not up for debate and I commend the General Assembly for coming together to ensure these savings for Virginians.”

Here's how the new law defines what will be included among the items in this lower tax rate:

Nondurable incontinence products such as diapers, disposable undergarments, pads, and bedsheets

Menstrual cups and pads, pantyliners, sanitary napkins, tampons, and other products used to absorb or contain menstrual flow

The bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

