Northam urges Virginians to sign up for flood insurance

Governor Ralph Northam has announced a push to have more Virginians signed up for flood insurance by the start of this summer's hurricane season.

While we don’t typically think of Southwest Virginia as part of the state that is impacted by hurricanes, heavy rains in the area can lead to flooding throughout the Roanoke Valley.

Earlier this week, several days of heavy rain caused the Roanoke River to rise, flooding a portion of the Greenway as the water came up out of its banks. Flooding like this is an issue we see here at home at least several times a year.

Most homeowner insurance policies do not cover flood damage and experts say anyone who lives near a river or broad flat piece of land is at higher risk of flooding.

Even those who don’t live in a designated flood zone are not guaranteed to be safe from flooding. That’s why the governor is raising awareness about the potential risks.

This flooding comes nearly a year to the day after the rising Dan River put dozens of homes in South Boston completely underwater last April. The flooding nearly broke a crest record for the Dan River, affecting many families that weren't typically impacted by flooding.

When Hurricane Matthew hit southeastern Virginia in October 2016, more than 2,000 homes were damaged. Many of those homes were outside of mapped flood zones and not covered by insurance.

“I urge Virginians to take steps now to protect their lives, their properties in their financial livelihoods,” says Northam. “Make buying flood insurance a key component of your emergency plan, whether you live near the water or not.”

With a 30-day waiting period to go into effect, people who sign up for flood insurance by May 1 will be covered when hurricane season begins on June 1.



