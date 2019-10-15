Officers surprise Virginia boy at police-themed birthday party

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. - For one 9-year-old Virginia boy, the cops showing up at his birthday party was something he won't forget anytime soon.

According to NBC 29, Camaron Mills invited some friends to his police-themed birthday party last weekend.

When none of his friends were able to make it, some Albermarle County police officers rolled up in their cruisers to join the fun.

"It just meant so much knowing that it was the police theme and that's what he was looking so forward to, and then to see these officers come up and celebrate his birthday with him not knowing him at all," said Kim Pompper, Camaron's aunt.

After the party, Camaron got to ride in a cruiser to the store up the road and pick out some presents. Several officers told NBC 29 they plan to stay in touch with Camaron and set up another get-together.

