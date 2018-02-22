Old Hill Cider to expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing that a Virginia cidery plans to double its production to meet demand for hard cider.

Northam's office said Wednesday that Old Hill Cider in Rockingham County plans to spend $500,000 and create five new jobs.

The company plans to get all of its apples from Virginia.

The state has approved a $25,000 grant for the expansion, which the county said it will match.

