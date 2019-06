WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed someone on I-81.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 17 in Washington County.

According to state police, a tractor-trailer and a car collided in the northbound lanes.

No names have been released yet.

The crash is under investigation.

